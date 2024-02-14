RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Special court closes benami assets case against Bhujbal, family
February 14, 2024  23:58
A special court in Mumbai has closed and disposed of a case registered under the Benami Act in 2021 against Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Chhagan Bhujbal and his family. 

Special judge for MP and MLA cases, RN Rokade, on Monday closed the case in the wake of a Bombay high court order quashing the proceedings initiated by the Income Tax department against Bhujbal and his family members over alleged benami transactions. 

The HC had in December last year dismissed a complaint against Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bhujbal, his son Pankaj and nephew Sameer Bhujbal over alleged benami assets held by three companies, including properties in Mumbai and Girna Sugar Mills in Nashik. 

It had observed that the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, amended in 2016, doesn't have a retrospective effect. 

The I-T department had in 2021 initiated proceedings against the Bhujbals and their firms Armstrong Infrastructure Private Limited, Parvesh Constructions Private Limited and Devisha Constructions Private Limited. -- PTI
