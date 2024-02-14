Speak to us, farmers' organisation requests PM





In a statement, the SKM said that it was shocking that drones were used to drop tear gas shells on the farmers by the administration.





SKM also called on all its member organisations and their units across India to strongly protest against the attack on farmers in Punjab on February 16, in all the villages across India and make the Grameen Bandh and Industrial/Sectoral Strike across India even more massive, extensive and successful.





The SKM in its statement said that unleashing the police and armed security forces to attack the peaceful struggle of farmers reveals that the Centre has lost the confidence of the people. In a democratic society, every citizen has the right to protest peacefully.





"The government has the responsibility to resolve the burning issues of every section of the people and address their concrete demands to protect their livelihood," the statement added.





The Samyukta Kisan Morcha further warned the Centre not to treat the people who are forced to come to the street on their genuine demands as the enemies of the government or the country.





"The main demand of the farmers MSP@C2+50% had been the promise of the BJP and the present Prime Minister in the election manifesto of 2014. Even after 10 years, the promise has not been implemented," the statement added.





The SKM has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to immediately withdraw the forces and protect the rights of farmers to organise the Delhi Chalo protest and resolve the farmers' and workers' struggle through discussions. SKM has also issued an appeal to all like-minded organisations to come forward to build a united issue-based struggle on common demands. -- ANI

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) condemned the Central Government for resorting to what it termed was the excessive use of state power and mass arrests to prevent the Delhi Chalo March of farmers organisations on Tuesday.