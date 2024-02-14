Sharif nominates brother Shehbaz as PM candidate

Sharif nominates brother Shehbaz as PM candidateFebruary 14, 2024 00:34
PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif/ANI Photo
PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has been nominated for the slot of prime minister of Pakistan by his party on Tuesday night.
Taking to X, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, 74, has nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, 72, a candidate for the slot of prime minister and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, 50, for chief minister of Punjab province.
"Nawaz Sharif has thanked the political parties which provided support to the PMLN (in forming the upcoming government) and expressed hope that through such decisions Pakistan will come out of crises," she said. -- PTI
