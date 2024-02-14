RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


RSS farmers' wing says protests political
February 14, 2024  15:48
image
The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Wednesday said it does not support the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march as it was "political" and does not seem to be serving the farmers' interest.

In a statement, BKS general secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra said farmers should get the remunerative price for their produce based on the cost but "political manoeuvres" in the name of farmers with an eye on the elections should be stopped. 

 He said that when movements are organised in the name of farmers with "political intentions" during elections, violence, chaotic environment and loss of national property follow. Such movements give rise to "negative feelings" towards farmers and the peasants struggling for their betterment have to face the "consequences", Mishra added. 

 "That is why the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh does not support the violent agitation. We urge that those who want to fulfil their political ambitions should continue to do so but they should not create negative feelings towards farmers in the society," he said. 

 The BKS is "continuously" fighting for the demand of giving remunerative prices of farmers' produce based on cost, and organises agitations when dialogues with the governments do not arrive at any solution, Mishra said. 

 "We demand remunerative prices to farmers based on cost, which is the right of the farmer, abolition of GST on agricultural inputs. Kisan Samman Nidhi should be increased, GM-seed should not be allowed," he added. Mishra said that it hurts when "some people with political intentions" use farmers to further their "political interests". 

 "Bharatiya Kisan Sangh believes that when a political movement is carried out in the name of farmers, it is only the farmers who suffer the loss," he said, citing the farmers' protest in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur in 2017 and the agitation against the three farm laws in Delhi in 2020-21. 

 "Therefore, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh urges that political and election manoeuvres in the name of farmers should be stopped," Mishra added. 

 The BKS general secretary said various organisations are continuously fighting in the interest of farmers to solve their problems. "Irrespective of whose government it is, they are finding solutions to the problems of the farmers," he said.
