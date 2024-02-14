RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


RBI asks Visa, Mastercard to stop commercial payments
February 14, 2024  23:20
File image
The Reserve Bank has asked international payments major Visa and Mastercard to stop card-based commercial payments made by small and large businesses due to concerns over KYC compliance. 

While Visa has acknowledged to a communication to this effect from the regulator on February 8, a response from Mastercard was awaited. 

The development comes on the heels of the RBI initiating regulatory actions against Paytm Payments Bank. 

According to industry sources, RBI directions to Visa and Mastercard have been issued due to concerns over non-compliance with KYC norms. 

Transactions done at other business outlets which may not be authorised to accept commercial card payments have been asked to be temporarily halted. 

In a statement , a Visa India spokesperson told PTI that "they have received a communication from the RBI on February 8 in what appears to be an industry-wide request for information on the role of business payment solution providers in commercial and business payments. That communication included direction that we hold all BPSP transactions in abeyance." -- PTI
