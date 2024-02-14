Ration scam: ED conducts fresh raids at multiple locations in Kolkata





Accompanied by central forces, the ED teams conducted the raids at Salt Lake, Kaikhali, Mirza Galib Street, Howrah, and a few other places, he said.





The ones who were questioned on Tuesday include businessmen and people closely related to those earlier arrested in the scam.





"These raids are connected to the ration distribution scam. We have got information about the involvement of these people after questioning those who have already been arrested in the case," the ED official said.





He said raids were conducted on the premises of three people, including a foreign exchange trader who hails from Bangaon in North 24 Parganas district.





"In this scam, funds have been transferred to different accounts abroad. This particular businessman from Bangaon shares a good rapport with arrested TMC leader Shankar Adhya," the official said. -- PTI

Teams of the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations in Kolkata in connection with its ongoing probe into the multi-crore ration scam in West Bengal, a senior official said.