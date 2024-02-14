PM was personally involved: Released navy man





His father added, "I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EAM S Jaishankar... They have made the impossible possible. We talked to EAM S Jaishankar regularly and he fulfilled his promise of bringing all 8 officers back home safely... This is a kind of charisma we used to have in fictional stories..."





Vashisht's wife says, "Since the beginning govt of India supported us. They (govt) said that they'd be putting 100% effort into bringing all 8 men back home and they kept their promise... PM Modi, EAM S Jaishankar, the Indian embassy in Qatar and the entire govt were very supportive... We are thankful for the new lease of life..."





Qatar released eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel in what is being seen as a major diplomatic victory for India that came nearly three-and-a-half months after a Qatari court handed them death sentence that was subsequently commuted to jail terms.

Saurabh Vashisht, one of the eight Indian Navy veterans released by Qatar, is back with his family in Uttarakhand. "It's difficult to describe this in words. For the last 17 months, we were just hoping that when we'll be back home... It's endless joy. My gratitude to all the people who are responsible... This wasn't possible without the country's support and personal involvement of PM Modi. The full credit goes to PM Modi, EAM S Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy. My parents were in disbelief when I called them..." Vashisht said.