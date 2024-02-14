RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
One killed, four injured in OIL pipeline blast in Assam
February 14, 2024  21:47
image
A contractual worker was killed and four other persons were injured in an explosion that occurred when a pipeline of Oil India Limited was being repaired in Dibrugarh district of Assam. 

The incident took place at Duliajan township, where field headquarters of OIL is located, a company spokesperson said. 

"It was a new pipeline and a valve was being repaired. There was a sudden pressure blast. We are probing the reason behind it," he added. 

In the accident, five people were injured and one of them died while being taken to hospital, the spokesperson said. 

The deceased was identified as Rabin Orang, a contractual worker, the spokesperson said. 

Out of the four injured, one is a contractual employee and three are Oil India staffers. 

"Two of the injured have been shifted to Dibrugarh for better treatment, while the other two are admitted at OIL Hospital in Duliajan," he added. 

Earlier, an OIL gas well at Baghjan, which is abutting the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, spewed gas uncontrollably for 173 days since May 27, 2020 and it caught fire on June 9 the same year, killing three persons in total. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hardik who? Rohit Sharma to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024
Hardik who? Rohit Sharma to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma to captain India in this year's T20 World Cup

We survived only because ..., Navy veteran recalls ordeal in Qatar jail
We survived only because ..., Navy veteran recalls ordeal in Qatar jail

Gopakumar said all of them were hopeful that they would step out of the prison "if Modiji intervened" but had no idea how long it would take.

FPIs' investment value rises 13% to $738 bn in Dec quarter
FPIs' investment value rises 13% to $738 bn in Dec quarter

The value of FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) holding in Indian equities reached $738 billion in the three months ended December 2023, marking a surge of 13 per cent from the preceding quarter, driven by the strong performance of the...

Parthiv Patel reveals surprising pick for Iyer's vacant spot
Parthiv Patel reveals surprising pick for Iyer's vacant spot

Parthiv reckoned that Sarfaraz Khan will get the nod ahead of Devdutt Padikkal for the vacant Shreyas Iyer's position.

Shehbaz Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Shehbaz Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM

Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former premier Nawaz Sharif, is expected to become Pakistan's new prime minister as the coalition of leading political parties led by them is set to comfortably cross the simple majority mark to...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances