One for the album
February 14, 2024  15:09
image
Congress leader Sachin Pilot shares this picture with the Gandhi family in Jaipur. Sonia Gandhi accompanied by Rahul and Priyanka was in the city to file her nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Pilot posted on X: "The Congress party has announced the Rajya Sabha candidature of Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji from Rajasthan, a moment of pride for all of us as we warmly welcome her representation from Rajasthan. Under her leadership as Congress President, the party had gained new heights. Her term as NAC Chairperson brought many policies which have truly benefited the marginalised.

"Despite enduring many personal tragedies, she has remained steadfast in her commitment to serving the nation and its people. Her inclusive vision for the progress of marginalized communities clearly takes precedence, alongside her dedication to advancing the democratic principles enshrined in the constitution.

"I am confident that her extensive political experience, vision for the nation's progress, and people-centric leadership will greatly benefit Rajasthan in the years ahead."
