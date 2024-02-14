Modi inaugurates Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple





Upon his arrival at the temple premises, Modi was welcomed by BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami.





He offered prayers at the temple and performed aarti.





The temple was inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchmi.





As the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the BAPS Mandir has become a focal point of cultural and spiritual significance, drawing devotees from various corners.





Earlier in the day, the consecration ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi was held ahead of its inauguration by Modi.





The priests conducted rituals before the inauguration.





The PM arrived in UAE on Tuesday on a two-day visit and talked about the BAPS temple at the 'Ahlan Modi' diaspora event held on Tuesday.





He thanked UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for giving approval for the BAPS Hindu Mandir, saying that it reflects his love and respect for India and couldn't have been possible without his love and support. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the majestic Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE.