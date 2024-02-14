RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maharashtra assembly special session on Feb 20 on Maratha quota
February 14, 2024  21:32
image
A special session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held on February 20 to discuss reservation and other demands of the Maratha community, the Chief Minister's Office said on Wednesday evening. 

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange is on hunger strike since February 10 demanding that such a session be convened to address the community's demand of quota. 

The issue was discussed in the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday after which it was decided to hold a special session, the CMO statement said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hardik who? Rohit Sharma to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024
Hardik who? Rohit Sharma to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma to captain India in this year's T20 World Cup

We survived only because ..., Navy veteran recalls ordeal in Qatar jail
We survived only because ..., Navy veteran recalls ordeal in Qatar jail

Gopakumar said all of them were hopeful that they would step out of the prison "if Modiji intervened" but had no idea how long it would take.

FPIs' investment value rises 13% to $738 bn in Dec quarter
FPIs' investment value rises 13% to $738 bn in Dec quarter

The value of FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) holding in Indian equities reached $738 billion in the three months ended December 2023, marking a surge of 13 per cent from the preceding quarter, driven by the strong performance of the...

Parthiv Patel reveals surprising pick for Iyer's vacant spot
Parthiv Patel reveals surprising pick for Iyer's vacant spot

Parthiv reckoned that Sarfaraz Khan will get the nod ahead of Devdutt Padikkal for the vacant Shreyas Iyer's position.

Shehbaz Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Shehbaz Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM

Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former premier Nawaz Sharif, is expected to become Pakistan's new prime minister as the coalition of leading political parties led by them is set to comfortably cross the simple majority mark to...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances