Maharashtra assembly special session on Feb 20 on Maratha quota





Maratha activist Manoj Jarange is on hunger strike since February 10 demanding that such a session be convened to address the community's demand of quota.





The issue was discussed in the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday after which it was decided to hold a special session, the CMO statement said. -- PTI

A special session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held on February 20 to discuss reservation and other demands of the Maratha community, the Chief Minister's Office said on Wednesday evening.