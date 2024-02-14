Govt, farmers to meet tomorrow for talks

Govt, farmers to meet tomorrow for talksFebruary 14, 2024 20:55
File image
Three Union ministers will hold a meeting with farmer leaders over their demands in Chandigarh on Thursday.
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the meeting will be held with Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai at 5 pm.
It will be the third round of meeting between the farmer leaders and the Centre over their demands, including a legal guarantee to the minimum support price for crops.
Earlier, two meetings between the two sides have remained inconclusive.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on MSP for crops and loan waivers. -- PTI
