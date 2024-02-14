Govt, farmers to meet tomorrow for talks





Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the meeting will be held with Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai at 5 pm.





It will be the third round of meeting between the farmer leaders and the Centre over their demands, including a legal guarantee to the minimum support price for crops.





Earlier, two meetings between the two sides have remained inconclusive.





The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on MSP for crops and loan waivers. -- PTI

