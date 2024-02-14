RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Governments must be inclusive: PM in UAE
February 14, 2024  15:04
image
Noting that challenges of the previous century including food, health, water and energy security are increasing despite the progress in technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the world needs governments that are inclusive and take everyone along. 

 Addressing the World Governments Summit in Dubai, PM Modi said he believes that it is the job of the government to ensure that government interference in people's lives is minimal and he has been following the mantra of 'minimum government, maximum governance'. 

 "Today, we are in the 21st century. On the one side, the world is moving towards modernity but the challenges of the previous century are getting intense. Whether it is food security, health, water security, energy security, education, making the society inclusive, every government is tied to responsibilities towards its citizens," he said. 

 "Today this is the question before every government what is the approach with which it should move forward? I feel the world needs such governments which are inclusive, take everyone along," he said.

 The Prime Minister said the World Government Summit has become a great medium to bring together thought leaders from across the world on a common platform. "The way Dubai is emerging is an epicentre of global economy, commerce and technology, it represents a splendid example before the globe," he said
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

England are not difficult to beat: Jadeja
England are not difficult to beat: Jadeja

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday said England are not a difficult side to beat and the hosts only need to get used to their ultra-attacking style of play to secure the five-match Test series.

3rd Test: India's vulnerable middle-order in focus against fearless England
3rd Test: India's vulnerable middle-order in focus against fearless England

India will need to be ruthless and tactful in equal measure while dealing with an unpredictable England when the third chapter of a riveting Test series begins in Rajkot on Thursday.

Wholesale inflation eases to 0.27% in January
Wholesale inflation eases to 0.27% in January

The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation eased in January to 0.27 per cent, mainly due to moderation in prices of food items. WPI inflation was at 0.73 per cent in December 2023. The WPI inflation was in the negative zone from...

It's Raining Bharat Ratnas!
It's Raining Bharat Ratnas!

In the 76 years since India gained independence, 53 recipients of the Bharat Ratna have been there. That's less than one every year, which is a healthy ratio given there is the sanctity of this gem of an award to preserve. But four...

Second leg of Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Jharkhand cancelled
Second leg of Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Jharkhand cancelled

The second phase of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Jharkhand, which was scheduled to commence on Wednesday, has been cancelled, a party official said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances