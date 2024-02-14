First driverless metro train arrives in Bengaluru, to run on Yellow Line

First driverless metro train arrives in Bengaluru, to run on Yellow LineFebruary 14, 2024 20:55
File image
The first driverless metro train comprising six coaches from China arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said.
These coaches arrived at Hebbagodi depot in Electronic City, the IT hub in South Bengaluru.
This train will operate on the Yellow Line of the BMRCL from RV Road to Electronic City via Silk Board.
The train and coaches were built by a Chinese firm, which got a contract to build 216 coaches for BMRCL, an official said.
"We have ordered 216 cars of which 90 will operate on Yellow line forming 15 trains. The one which has arrived is a prototype,' the BMRCL official said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Infosys' US arm accused of data breach affecting 57,028 cutomers
Bank of America has named Infosys McCamish Systems as a source of a data breach that it said affected 57,028 customers, as per documents submitted to the Maine Attorney General in the US. Infosys McCamish Systems (IMS) is an Infosys'...