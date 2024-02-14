RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Farmers stay put despite tear gas injuries
February 14, 2024  14:08
Farmers are marching to Delhi on foot and in tractor trailers
Scores of farmers from Punjab continued to stay put at the two borders of the state and Haryana on Wednesday while security personnel fired some tear gas shells on the protesters at the Shambhu border near Ambala. 

As the farmers gather there to resume their 'Delhi Chalo' protest, their leaders will first hold a meeting before moving ahead with their plan to break multi-layered barricades at the Shambhu border in an attempt to march towards Delhi. 

 With the farmers from several places in Punjab continuing to pour in to participate in the 'Delhi Chalo' march, a large number of tractor-trolleys could be seen parked along the national highway on the Punjab side. 

 The protesting farmers from Punjab plan to make a fresh attempt to break past the multiple layers of barricades at the border with Haryana. 

 The Haryana security personnel lobbed a few tear gas shells on Wednesday morning after some farmers gathered near the barricades at the Shambhu border, the protesters claimed.

 While the protesting farmers said they were determined to march towards the national capital, many young farmers have made their tractors ready for removing the multi-layered cemented blocks at the Shambhu border. 

 They have also made arrangements of water tankers in order to minimise the impact of any tear gas shell lobbed by the Haryana security personnel. 

 The farmers were also carrying water bottles and wet clothes to limit the impact of tear gas shells. One of the protesters was seen wearing body protective gears along with eye protective safety goggles at the Shambhu border. 

 Many farmers said they sustained injuries and faced difficulties in breathing and irritation in eyes because of the tear gas shells lobbed by the Haryana security personnel on Tuesday. 

 A protesting farmer at the Shambhu border slammed the BJP-led Centre for writing off huge corporate debts but not giving what the farmers wanted. The farmers just wanted the government to give a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP), he said. 

 Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher criticised the Centre for its police action against the protesting farmers, saying many cultivators were injured. "We urge the government to stop all this and ensure a positive atmosphere. We were ready for talks yesterday and we are ready for it even today," said Pandher. 
