Excise policy: ED issues 6th summons to Kejriwal
February 14, 2024  17:54
image
The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh and the 6th summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his questioning in the excise policy linked money laundering case, official sources said Wednesday. 

The 55-year-old leader, also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, has been asked to depose before the federal agency on February 19. 

A Delhi court last week had asked Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 acting on a complaint filed by the ED for disobeying ED summons in this case and noted that prima facie the AAP chief was "legally bound" to comply. 

This is the 6th summons in this case by the ED to the former Indian Revenue Service officer. 

He was earlier called on dates like February 2, January 18 and January 3 this year and December 21 and November 2 in 2023. 

The CM has always called these notices "illegal". -- PTI
Why Is Sonia Gandhi Contesting A Rajya Sabha Election?
