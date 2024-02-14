RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena nominates Milind Deora for RS election
February 14, 2024  18:20
Milind Deora
Milind Deora
The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday nominated former Congress leader Milind Deora as its candidate for the coming Rajya Sabha election, party sources said. 

Deora, a former Union minister, joined the Shiv Sena only last month. 

While he has been a two-time Lok Sabha member from Mumbai, this will be Deora's first election for the Upper House. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Is Sonia Gandhi Contesting A Rajya Sabha Election?
Why Is Sonia Gandhi Contesting A Rajya Sabha Election?

The nomination is an indication that the veteran Congress leader is not sure of victory from Raebareli, the Lok Sabha constituency she has represented for five terms.

WFI chaos: Sakshi, Bajrang threaten agitation
WFI chaos: Sakshi, Bajrang threaten agitation

Sakshi, Bajrang accuse WFI of using devious means to get suspension lifted, threaten fresh protest

Jasprit Bumrah: Undisputed King of ICC Test Bowling
Jasprit Bumrah: Undisputed King of ICC Test Bowling

Jasprit Bumrah is firmly perched at the top of the bowlers' list.

Farmers stay put at Delhi border, tear gassed again
Farmers stay put at Delhi border, tear gassed again

Haryana Police lobbed tear gas shells at farmers from Punjab at Shambhu border between the two states as thousands of protesters stayed put there on Wednesday, the second day of their 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Ex-JNU student Umar Khalid withdraws bail plea in SC after 13 adjournments
Ex-JNU student Umar Khalid withdraws bail plea in SC after 13 adjournments

Former JNU student Umar Khalid on Wednesday withdrew his bail plea from the Supreme Court in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over his alleged involvement in the conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots of February 2020.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances