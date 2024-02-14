Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena nominates Milind Deora for RS election





Deora, a former Union minister, joined the Shiv Sena only last month.





While he has been a two-time Lok Sabha member from Mumbai, this will be Deora's first election for the Upper House. -- PTI

The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday nominated former Congress leader Milind Deora as its candidate for the coming Rajya Sabha election, party sources said.