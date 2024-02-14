Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena nominates Milind Deora for RS election

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena nominates Milind Deora for RS electionFebruary 14, 2024 18:20
Milind Deora
The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday nominated former Congress leader Milind Deora as its candidate for the coming Rajya Sabha election, party sources said.
Deora, a former Union minister, joined the Shiv Sena only last month.
While he has been a two-time Lok Sabha member from Mumbai, this will be Deora's first election for the Upper House. -- PTI
