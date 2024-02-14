RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hits parts of Assam
February 14, 2024  22:56
image
An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit the central part of Assam on Wednesday evening, an official bulletin said. 

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, it said. 

A National Center for Seismology report said that the quake was recorded at 7:23 pm, and its epicentre was in Kamrup Metropolitan district on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra river. 

The depth of the quake was 19 km, it said. 

The exact location of the epicentre of the earthquake is around 24 km east of Guwahati, near the Assam-Meghalaya border. 

People in the neighbouring Morigaon, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong districts felt the tremor, besides those in Kamrup, Darrang, Udalguri and Nalbari on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river. 

The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pak violates ceasefire along IB in Jammu, BSF retaliates; troops on alert
Pak violates ceasefire along IB in Jammu, BSF retaliates; troops on alert

Officials said the BSF personnel manning the border outpost in Makwal came under fire from across the border, prompting a strong retaliation.

Hardik who? Rohit Sharma to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024
Hardik who? Rohit Sharma to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma to captain India in this year's T20 World Cup

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal the next Bradman or Tendulkar?
Is Yashasvi Jaiswal the next Bradman or Tendulkar?

Virender Sehwag feels it's too early to compare the young India opener with the icons of the game.

Farmers stay put at border, all eyes on Thursday's crucial talks with govt
Farmers stay put at border, all eyes on Thursday's crucial talks with govt

Haryana Police lobbed tear gas shells at farmers from Punjab at Shambhu border between the two states as thousands of protesters stayed put there on Wednesday, the second day of their 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Can India stop Ben Stokes' 100th Test triumph?
Can India stop Ben Stokes' 100th Test triumph?

Depleted India out to gatecrash Ben Stokes's 100th Test party

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances