BSE Sensex top gainers today
February 14, 2024  18:41
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty reversed losses and closed higher for the second straight day on Wednesday following buying in energy, metal and utility stocks in the last hour of trade amid positive domestic inflation data. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 267.64 points or 0.37 percent to close at 71,822.83 points, extending gains for the second day. 

The index opened lower and fell further to a low of 70,809.84 points during intra-day trades. 

Positive inflation data helped the index recover losses and hit a high of 71,938.59 points. 

The broader NSE Nifty also gained 96.80 points or 0.45 percent to end the day at 21,840.05 points.

State Bank of India was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 4.24 percent, followed by Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Maruti, NTPC, PowerGrid, ITC and Nestle India. 

Reliance Industries jumped 1.15 percent to end at Rs 2,962.60 apiece on BSE, taking its market valuation to a record of Rs 20 lakh crore. 

Shares of SBI closed at Rs 743.35 apiece.
