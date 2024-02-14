RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP is a party of farmers: Minister Teni
February 14, 2024  12:08
Amidst ongoing farmer agitation, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni on Wednesday said BJP has always been a party of farmers and has worked for ensuring positive changes in their life. 

Talking to PTI Videos here, Teni said the BJP government started the crop insurance scheme to compensate the farmers for the loss of crop, and added that it always works to end the problems of the farmers. 

 The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are marching towards Delhi to press the Centre to accept several demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. 

 "BJP has always been a party of farmers and has done big works for them. While Atal Bihari Vajpayee started Kisan Credit Card, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started Kisan Samman Nidhi after taking oath," he said.

 "With this fund, over 12 crore farmers families got benefited. Our government started soil testing and ensured availability of fertilisers and seeds. To bring in a positive change in the lives of farmers, roads, electricity, water and (LPG) gas were ensured," he said. PTI
