Akshay Kumar attends inauguration of BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi





In the visuals captured by ANI, the Khiladi Kumar can be seen donning an ethnic kurta. Actor Dilip Joshi and singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan also paid a visit to the temple which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Expressing happiness about the opening of the Hindu Temple, Dilip Joshi told ANI, "Even after seeing this, it is difficult to believe that such a beautiful BAPS temple has been constructed. I was present here when the foundation stone of this temple was laid by PM Modi.





The Ruler of Dubai has a big heart, he gave the land and permission to construct this temple. I pray that the message of harmony is spread across the world from this temple."





Mahadevan also expressed his happiness.





Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is an extremely happy moment for India and Indians all over the world. This is a historic moment in our lives where we are going to witness a Mandir which is so magnificent and spiritual coming on a land like Abu Dhabi. Only our PM Narendra Modi can execute this..." -- ANI





Actor Akshay Kumar, who missed attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya last month, arrived at Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to attend its inauguration.