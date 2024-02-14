Ajit Pawar-led NCP fields Praful Patel, current MP, for Rajya Sabha election

Ajit Pawar-led NCP fields Praful Patel, current MP, for Rajya Sabha electionFebruary 14, 2024 20:19
In a surprise move, the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday said it would field senior leader Praful Patel for the coming election to the Rajya Sabha even though he is already a member of the Upper House of Parliament.
Patel has four years of his Rajya Sabha term left, but the decision to field him again was taken due to some "technical issues", the party's Maharashtra unit chief Sunil Tatkare told reporters.
The former Union minister, who is currently the NCP's working president, will resign from his existing membership of the House after getting elected and take oath afresh, Tatkare added.
"Patel will file nomination papers tomorrow afternoon," he said without elaborating on the exact reasons for the decision or "technical issues".
The announcement came a day before the Maharashtra Speaker is scheduled to announce a decision on disqualification petitions filed by warring NCP camps after Ajit Pawar split the Sharad Pawar-led party last year. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Infosys' US arm accused of data breach affecting 57,028 cutomers
Bank of America has named Infosys McCamish Systems as a source of a data breach that it said affected 57,028 customers, as per documents submitted to the Maine Attorney General in the US. Infosys McCamish Systems (IMS) is an Infosys'...
Airlines cancel hundreds of flights due to Mumbai airport's congestion
Indian carriers are cancelling hundreds of flights till March 30 following the directive issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to the Mumbai airport to ease runway congestion. Akasa Air on Tuesday announced it was cancelling...