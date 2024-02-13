RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UP STF arrest Mumbai halal officers for extortion
February 13, 2024  00:42
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Monday arrested four office-bearers of Halal Council of India, Mumbai, for allegedly extorting money in the name of halal certification. 

According to the UP STF sources, the arrested persons have been identified as Maulana Mudassir, Habib Yusuf Patel, Anwar Khan, and Mohammed Tahir. 

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government had banned the manufacture, sale, storage, and distribution of halal-certified products in the state. 

A case was registered in Lucknow against some organisations, production companies, their owners as well as other unidentified people for extorting money in the name of halal certification, the sources said. -- PTI
