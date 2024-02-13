RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Terrorist behind killing of 2 Punjabi workers arrested
February 13, 2024  17:46
image
The terrorist who killed two labourers from Punjab in Srinagar last week has been arrested, a senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer said on Tuesday. 

The weapon used in the attack, a pistol, has been recovered, additional director general of police Vijay Kumar told a press conference in Srinagar. 

"Adil Manzoor Langoo, the terrorist who opened fire on the two labourers from Punjab in the Habba Kadal area of the city on February 7, has been arrested," he said. 

Langoo, a resident of Zaldagar in Srinagar, carried out the attack on the directions of his handler in Pakistan, Kumar said and added he was arrested from Srinagar.

While Amritpal Singh was killed on the spot in the February 7 attack, Rohit Masih died during treatment at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences a day later. 

"It has come to the fore that the accused had conspired with his handler in Pakistan for commission of the crime," inspector general of police, Kashmir Range, VK Birdi, told the press conference. 

Langoo, he said, was a highly motivated and radicalised individual. 

"His handler in Pakistan radicalised him on social media and motivated him to carry out the attack," Birdi said. -- PTI
