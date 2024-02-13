Stones pelted at Ayodhya-bound Aastha Special train in Maha, none hurt





The Aastha special train was flagged off at 8 pm on Sunday, with a total of 1340 passengers on board.





The police said that the train was pelted with stones by miscreants near Nandurbar at 10:45 pm which led to a stir among passengers.





Deputy superintendent of police of Nandurbar, Sanjay Mahajan, said that some passengers immediately closed the windowpanes during the attack, but some stones landed inside the coach.





Mahajan said that the Nandurbar Railway Police started an investigation into the matter.





After an initial investigation, the police dispatched the train from Nandurbar Railway Station late at night, the DySP said.





Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh flagged off Surat to Ayodhya Dham- Special Tourist 'Aastha' train from Surat Central Railway Station for Ayodhya. -- ANI

