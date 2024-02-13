SP's Swami Prasad Maurya resigns from party post





In his resignation letter addressed to Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya said that "he will continue to work to strengthen the party without any post".





Maurya shared his resignation letter on social media.





A member of the state legislative council from the SP, Maurya had joined the Samajwadi Party from the BJP before the 2022 polls and unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from Fazilnagar.





He made controversial statements on the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony. -- PTI

