RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SP's Swami Prasad Maurya resigns from party post
February 13, 2024  18:27
image
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned as the party's national general secretary, saying he will continue to work to strengthen the SP without any post. 

In his resignation letter addressed to Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya said that "he will continue to work to strengthen the party without any post". 

Maurya shared his resignation letter on social media.

A member of the state legislative council from the SP, Maurya had joined the Samajwadi Party from the BJP before the 2022 polls and unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from Fazilnagar. 

He made controversial statements on the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Drones used to tear gas farmers forcing their way to Delhi
Drones used to tear gas farmers forcing their way to Delhi

Farmers from Punjab faced tear gas shells -- some of them dropped by a drone -- at two border points as protesters tried to break past barricades set up by the Haryana Police to stop them from heading to the national capital.

'New political journey': Ashok Chavan joins BJP
'New political journey': Ashok Chavan joins BJP

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai on Tuesday, a day after quitting the Congress.

The rise and fall of Dattajirao Gaekwad revealed
The rise and fall of Dattajirao Gaekwad revealed

As an Indian captain, he will enjoy his little piece of history and no one can take that away from him.

2 MPs clock 100% attendance in 17th Lok Sabha, guess from which party
2 MPs clock 100% attendance in 17th Lok Sabha, guess from which party

Coincidentally, the two first-term members got seats adjacent to each other in the House.

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC may review Jan 3 verdict
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC may review Jan 3 verdict

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking review of its January 3 verdict by which it refused to transfer the probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group to a special investigation team or the CBI. In...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances