SP names candidates for RS polls in UP; Jaya Bachchan renominated





They filed their nomination papers for the elections at the Uttar Pradesh assembly complex, where SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, party general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav and other party leaders were present.





Returning officer and special secretary of the Uttar Pradesh assembly Braj Bhushan Dubey said that all three candidates have submitted their nomination papers in two sets each.





The scrutiny of the papers will be held on February 16 from 11 am onwards, he said. Bachchan's fourth term as a Rajya Sabha member is ongoing and the actor-turned-politician has been renominated for a fifth term.





Suman is a four-time MP from Firozabad. He became an MP in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket, in 1989 on a Janta Dal ticket, and in 1999 and 2004 on an SP ticket.





Former Indian Administrative Service officer Ranjan was the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh during the SP government.





Elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states are scheduled to be held on February 27, and the last date for filing nominations is February 15. -- PTI

