Sonia Gandhi to contest RS polls from Rajasthan





The sources said she will be travelling to Jaipur and party president Mallikarjun Kharge and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to accompany her for the filing of nomination papers.





Gandhi, who represented Rae Bareli in Lok Sabha, will not contest the next general election.





"She is likely to file nomination for Rajya Sabha on Wednesday," a source said.





The last date for filing nominations is February 15 and elections will be held on February 27.





The Congress is comfortably placed to win Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.





The party has not declared any candidate for the biennial elections for 56 seats from 15 states.





Gandhi had announced in 2019 that it would be her last Lok Sabha election. -- PTI

