RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shah Rukh denies involvement in release of navy men
February 13, 2024  17:16
Shah Rukh Khan with the Prime Minister of Qatar
Shah Rukh Khan with the Prime Minister of Qatar
Shah Rukh Khan's office issues a statement denying any involevement in helping the release of the eight navy men from Qatar. 

In an Instagram post, the actor's office said:

"Regarding the reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan's purported role in the release of India's naval officers from Qatar, the office of Mr Shah Rukh Khan says that any such assertions are unfounded, emphasizing the execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the Indian government officials and unequivocally denies Mr Khan's participation in this matter. 

"Additionally, all matters involving diplomacy and statecraft are best executed by our very able leaders. Mr Khan like many other Indians is happy that the naval officers are home safe and wishes them all the best."

This refers to a post by veteran politician Subramanian Swamy on X alleging that the Bollywood star and not the Indian government, played a crucial role in securing the release of eight Indian Navy veterans from a Qatari prison.

Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Doha where he was greeted by Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. The actor was there to attend the AFC Final as a special guest of honour.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Drones used to tear gas farmers forcing their way to Delhi
Drones used to tear gas farmers forcing their way to Delhi

Farmers from Punjab faced tear gas shells -- some of them dropped by a drone -- at two border points as protesters tried to break past barricades set up by the Haryana Police to stop them from heading to the national capital.

'New political journey': Ashok Chavan joins BJP
'New political journey': Ashok Chavan joins BJP

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai on Tuesday, a day after quitting the Congress.

The rise and fall of Dattajirao Gaekwad revealed
The rise and fall of Dattajirao Gaekwad revealed

As an Indian captain, he will enjoy his little piece of history and no one can take that away from him.

2 MPs clock 100% attendance in 17th Lok Sabha, guess from which party
2 MPs clock 100% attendance in 17th Lok Sabha, guess from which party

Coincidentally, the two first-term members got seats adjacent to each other in the House.

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC may review Jan 3 verdict
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC may review Jan 3 verdict

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking review of its January 3 verdict by which it refused to transfer the probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group to a special investigation team or the CBI. In...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances