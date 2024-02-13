SC to hear tomorrow plea against closure of Sterlite copper unit in TN





A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Tuesday asked the parties to circulate short notes of their respective submissions in the case.





Senior advocate Shyam Divan would open the arguments on behalf of the Vedanta group firm.





Besides the firm, NGO 'Manu Neethi Foundation', through senior advocate Vikas Singh, had also moved the top court for an urgent hearing in the case, saying the workers of the Sterlite copper unit are facing extreme difficulties.





Earlier, the top court had said it had directed the registrar to allocate "two dedicated dates" for hearing the Vedanta group's plea.





The top court had in May last year asked the Tamil Nadu government to take appropriate decisions in pursuance of its April 10 direction by which it had allowed the Vedanta group to carry out the upkeep of its Sterlite copper unit in Tuticorin under the supervision of a local-level monitoring committee.





In its April 10, 2023 order, the top court also allowed the evacuation of the remaining gypsum at the plant and made available manpower as requested by the company. -- PTI

