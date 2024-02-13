RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Police fire tear gas shells on protesting farmers
February 13, 2024  12:38
Barriers blockade the roads at the Singhu border
Barriers blockade the roads at the Singhu border
The Haryana Police on Tuesday hurled tear gas shells when a group of youth, who were part of the farmers' 'Chalo Delhi' protest march, tried to break barricades set up at the Shambhu border in Ambala. Despite an appeal by the Haryana Police to stay away from the barricades, many youth continued to stay put and stood over the barricades, officials said. 

 When a few youth broke an iron barricade and tried to throw it off the Ghaggar river bridge, the police lobbed several rounds of tear gas shells. They also used a drone later on to drop a teargas shell. Farmers on Tuesday morning commenced their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press for their demands, after a meeting with two Union ministers over their demands, including legal guarantee to MSP for crops, remained inconclusive.

 The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that farmers will head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Meet Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan's Phool
Meet Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan's Phool

'I watched Sui Dhaaga, Balika Badhu and Bhojpuri women's videos to see how the women are there because this is the story of 2001 and I am born in 2007.'

'Dad's Army' Australia need fresh faces to continue dominating world cricket: Vaughan
'Dad's Army' Australia need fresh faces to continue dominating world cricket: Vaughan

Former captain Michael Vaughan feels Australia looked jaded in the recent home Test series against the West Indies and said England stand a great chance in next year's Ashes if a "Dad's Army" is fielded by their arch-rivals.

Ashok Chavan announces he will join BJP today
Ashok Chavan announces he will join BJP today

In a major setback for the Congress ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan who announced his resignation from the Congress party on Monday, will join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

'They started Opposition unity much too late'
'They started Opposition unity much too late'

'They were as late as June 2023 and they did not follow it up with concrete measures immediately in terms of a secretariat or common minimum programme, working group or seat sharing etc.' 'They continued to have periodic meetings after a...

Delhi borders fortified as farmers begin march to Parliament
Delhi borders fortified as farmers begin march to Parliament

Farmers from Punjab on Tuesday morning commenced their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press for their demands, after a meeting with two Union ministers over their demands, including legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) for crops,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances