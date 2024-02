Modi tweeted, "Immensely grateful to my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed, for taking the time to receive me at Abu Dhabi airport."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome as he arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. PM Modi was welcomed by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders shook hands and hugged each other. Prime Minister Modi also received a guard of honour.