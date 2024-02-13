One more person injured in Haldwani violence dies; 6 more held

One more person injured in Haldwani violence dies; 6 more heldFebruary 13, 2024 23:15
One more person injured in recent violence in this Uttarakhand town died during treatment at a hospital in Haldwani on Tuesday, while a police outpost was set up in the affected area within 24 hours of an announcement made in this regard by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the police said.
Inaugurated by two women police personnel injured in the violence that broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an "illegally-built" madrasa, the police chowki consists of a head constable, four constables and some Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel to keep an eye on unruly elements in the area, Nainital senior superintendent of police Prahlad Narayan Meena told a press conference in Haldwani.
Dhami had on Monday said a police station would come up on the land freed from encroachment in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura, where violence erupted last week after authorities razed the madrasa.
Mohammad Israr (50), who had sustained a gunshot injury in the violence, died at the Sushila Tiwari Hospital where he was under treatment.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, Meena said.
Israr was among the three people who were critically injured in the clashes between an irate mob and security personnel.
His death has taken the number of people killed in the clashes to six, the SSP added. -- PTI
