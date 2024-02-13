RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nothing to smile about
February 13, 2024  15:03
A meeting of Maharashtra Congress leaders chaired by party leader Ramesh Chennithala after former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan joined BJP today.
Court Verdict Reopens Question On Hindu Identity
What should be made out of the Madras high court order involving non-Hindus' entry into Hindu temples, when many non-Hindus are among the hundreds of thousands that have been worshipping at these temples for generations, asks N Sathiya...

India's oldest living Test cricketer Dattajirao Gaekwad dies
Former India captain Dattajirao Gaekwad passed away at the age of 95 in Vadodara on Tuesday.

'New political career': Ashok Chavan joins BJP
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai on Tuesday, a day after quitting the Congress.

'Hopefully Rehan's visa issue will be sorted in a day or so'
The lack of multiple entry India visa had delayed Rehan Ahmed's exit from the airport after England arrived in Rajkot for the third Test on Monday.

Tata Motors cuts EV prices by up to Rs 1.2 lakh
Tata Motors on Tuesday said its electric vehicle arm has reduced prices of two models -- Nexon.ev and Tiago.ev -- by up to Rs 1.2 lakh on account of reduction in battery cost. The auto major has cut the price of Nexon.ev by up to Rs 1.2...

