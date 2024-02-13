Kejriwal refuses to turn stadium to jail for farmers





In view of the farmers' march to the national capital, one or more gates at eight stations of the Delhi Metro were shut on Tuesday morning. However, these stations are not closed and entry and exit of passengers is permitted through other gates. Official sources said the gates have been shut for security arrangements on instructions of police authorities.

The Delhi Government rejects the central government's proposal to convert Bawana Stadium into a jail in view of the farmers' march to Delhi today. On the Centre's proposal, Delhi Government Home Minister Kailash Gehlot says "The demands of the farmers are genuine. It is the constitutional right of every citizen to make a peaceful protest. It is therefore incorrect to arrest the farmers..."