IndiGo passenger claims screw found in sandwich





The passenger shared his experience on social media along with a picture of the sandwich that he had after deboarding the aircraft.





"We are aware of the image circulating on social media with reference to a customer sharing their experience on flight 6E-904 operating between Bengaluru-Chennai on February 1, 2024. The issue was not reported by the passenger during the journey," IndiGo said in a statement.





The airline said it regretted the inconvenience caused to the passenger but did not specify details about the image that was being circulated.





"Our in-flight meals are sourced from reputable and highly regarded caterers to maintain the highest standards of quality and hygiene. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger and remain committed to providing the best possible in-flight experience and ensuring compliance with all food and hygiene standards," it said.





On January 2, food safety regulator FSSAI had issued a show cause notice to IndiGo for serving unsafe food to a passenger, days after a worm was found in a sandwich served onboard a flight. -- PTI

