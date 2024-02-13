RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IIM fresher bags Rs 1-crore salary job
February 13, 2024  12:24
image
An e-commerce company has offered an annual salary of Rs 1 crore to a student of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, an official said Tuesday. 

 This is the highest annual package offered during the final placement round of this session at IIM-I, the official said.

 "One of our students has bagged the highest salary package of Rs 1 crore during the final placement period of this session. This student has been offered a job in the sales and marketing department by a company in the e-commerce industry. The offer is for domestic placement," the official said.

 Against the backdrop of "a cooling job market", the season culminated with more than 150 recruiters extending offers to 594 students of the two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), the official said, adding that this reflects the industry's unwavering trust in the institute and its students. 

 The statistics for this year consisted of the average CTC (cost to company) at Rs 25.68 lakh per annum. While the median CTC stood at Rs 24.50 LPA, the highest compensation offered on campus stood at Rs 1 crore per annum
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Meet Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan's Phool
Meet Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan's Phool

'I watched Sui Dhaaga, Balika Badhu and Bhojpuri women's videos to see how the women are there because this is the story of 2001 and I am born in 2007.'

'Dad's Army' Australia need fresh faces to continue dominating world cricket: Vaughan
'Dad's Army' Australia need fresh faces to continue dominating world cricket: Vaughan

Former captain Michael Vaughan feels Australia looked jaded in the recent home Test series against the West Indies and said England stand a great chance in next year's Ashes if a "Dad's Army" is fielded by their arch-rivals.

Ashok Chavan announces he will join BJP today
Ashok Chavan announces he will join BJP today

In a major setback for the Congress ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan who announced his resignation from the Congress party on Monday, will join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

'They started Opposition unity much too late'
'They started Opposition unity much too late'

'They were as late as June 2023 and they did not follow it up with concrete measures immediately in terms of a secretariat or common minimum programme, working group or seat sharing etc.' 'They continued to have periodic meetings after a...

Delhi borders fortified as farmers begin march to Parliament
Delhi borders fortified as farmers begin march to Parliament

Farmers from Punjab on Tuesday morning commenced their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press for their demands, after a meeting with two Union ministers over their demands, including legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) for crops,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances