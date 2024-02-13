RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Bengal; pilots eject safely: Official
February 13, 2024  18:36
File image
File image
A Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed at Kalaikunda in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district during a training sortie on Tuesday, a Defence official said. 

Both the pilots ejected safely, he said. 

The plane crashed near the Kalaikunda Air Force Station while returning from the training sortie, he said. 

A court of inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident. 

The official said there was no loss of life or damage to civilian property in the accident. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Drones used to tear gas farmers forcing their way to Delhi
Drones used to tear gas farmers forcing their way to Delhi

Farmers from Punjab faced tear gas shells -- some of them dropped by a drone -- at two border points as protesters tried to break past barricades set up by the Haryana Police to stop them from heading to the national capital.

'New political journey': Ashok Chavan joins BJP
'New political journey': Ashok Chavan joins BJP

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai on Tuesday, a day after quitting the Congress.

The rise and fall of Dattajirao Gaekwad revealed
The rise and fall of Dattajirao Gaekwad revealed

As an Indian captain, he will enjoy his little piece of history and no one can take that away from him.

2 MPs clock 100% attendance in 17th Lok Sabha, guess from which party
2 MPs clock 100% attendance in 17th Lok Sabha, guess from which party

Coincidentally, the two first-term members got seats adjacent to each other in the House.

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC may review Jan 3 verdict
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC may review Jan 3 verdict

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking review of its January 3 verdict by which it refused to transfer the probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group to a special investigation team or the CBI. In...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances