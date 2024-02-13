RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'How many Cong leaders will leave at yatra's end?'
February 13, 2024  14:14
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday took a jibe at the Congress and said by the time the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by its leader Rahul Gandhi, reaches Maharashtra, "don't know how many will bid bye-bye to the party". 

 In a post on X, Maurya said, "A number of senior Congress leaders, while tolerating the injustice of the Gandhi family, chose the time when Rahul Gandhi was himself on the nyay yatra. "By the time, the yatra reaches Maharashtra, don't know how many will bid bye-bye to the party... 'Jan-jan kee yehi pukaar, baar-baar Modi sarkaar'," he said. Maurya's post on X assumes significance as it comes a day after former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan tendered his resignation from the Congress. 

 In a setback to the Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections, former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan on Monday tendered his resignation from the party, amid speculation that he may join the BJP. 

 The departure of Chavan, son of former chief Minister and Union home minister S B Chavan, follows the recent exits of senior Congress leaders Baba Siddique and Milind Deora, deepening the party's challenges in the state. PTI
