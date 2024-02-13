Farmers' stir: Hospitals near Haryana border alerted





According to official sources, the state government has also sought from the Haryana government not to use lathi-charge and hurl tear gas shells at farmers.





The state government has stepped up the number of ambulances along the Haryana border, besides asking doctors and other staff to remain on duty, sources said.





The government has issued an alert to hospitals located in Sangrur, Patiala, Dera Bassi, Mansa and Bathinda, they said.





Meanwhile, health minister Balbir Singh will meet injured farmers who were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Rajpura on Wednesday, sources said.





As many as 26 farmers were under treatment at the Rajpura hospital.





Farmers from Punjab clashed with Haryana police at two border points between the states on Tuesday, facing tear gas and water cannons as they tried to break past barricades blocking their protest march to the national capital. -- PTI

