Farmers remove barricades at Shambhu border with tractors
February 13, 2024  14:02
Protesting farmers forcibly remove the cement barricade with their tractors as they try to cross over the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border. Farmer leader Naresh Tikait says, "Protests are underway in the entire country...The government should sit with us and hold discussions and give respect to the farmers. Government should think about this issue and try to solve this..."

Adds farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, "MSP guarantee law and Swaminathan Committee report, Electricity amendment bill and debt waiver are the issues of the farmers across the country. There are several farmer unions and they have different issues...If the govt creates a problem for these farmers who are marching towards Delhi, we are not far from them...We are in support of them..."
