Delhi airport advisory: Use alternate routes
February 13, 2024  10:27
A mega traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram Expressway
The Delhi airport issued an advisory to passengers on Monday in view of the 'Dehi Chalo' march at the borders of Delhi on February 13. It added, "We recommend planning your trip accordingly and staying informed about potential delays and alternative routes." 

The airport advised passengers to use the Delhi Metro for commuting. "It said, "To ensure timely arrival, we strongly encourage travellers to utilise the Magenta Line for Terminal 1 (T1) or the airport metro for Terminal 3 (T3) for convenient transportation options."

 Commuters faced traffic gridlock as vehicles were struck at the Ghazipur border and the Delhi-Noida Chilla border in view of the farmers protest. Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory in view of the proposed farmer's protest, informing commuters there will be diversions around the Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana). 

 "Traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed at Singhu Border from February 12 for commercial vehicles and from February 13 for all types of vehicles," the advisory said. 

 Farmers are protesting over their demands, which include a law ensuring the minimum support price for their agricultural produce and a debt waiver. The protests come just ahead of the Lok Sabah elections, which are due in May-April this year.
