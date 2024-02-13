RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong MLA gives privilege notice over TN Raj Bhavan's post
February 13, 2024  21:53
TN Governor R N Ravi
Congress MLA K Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday raised a breach of privilege issue in the Tamil Nadu assembly over a Raj Bhavan social media post related to the governor's remarks, which were expunged by Speaker M Appavu on February 12. 

Leader of the Congress legislature party, Selvaperunthagai, during the zero hour, said the Raj Bhavan posted on X on February 12 a video of Governor RN Ravi's remarks made in the House, which were expunged. Hence, Selvaperunthagai said he has given a notice to move a motion to raise breach of privilege of the House. 

Speaker Appavu said the matter was under his consideration. 

The governor's remarks were in connection with his customary address to the house. Ravi made some remarks and refused to read out the government prepared address. 

Later, he issued a statement explaining the sequence of events that unfolded in the house. That statement was posted on social media. Also, a video clip -- of his remarks made in the house -- was also posted. 

The content in the statement and video had been expunged by the speaker on February 12. 

According to assembly rules, notice has to be given to the speaker for raising a matter that involved a question of breach of privilege of the house or a member. The member may raise the issue in the house only after the speaker gives his consent.
