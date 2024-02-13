RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Burglars change heart, return Tamil film director's awards with apology note
February 13, 2024  23:49
Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
Burglars, who stole some cash, gold jewellery, and medals from the residence of national award-winning Tamil film director M Manikandan in the district, had a change of heart and returned only the medals with a note of apology. 

They made a sudden appearance at the house of the director in Usilampatti on Monday night and left the medals along with the hand-written note in a polythene carry bag, at the entrance of the home, and left the place unnoticed, a senior police official said on Tuesday. 

However, Rs 1 lakh cash and five sovereign gold that were stolen from Manikandan's house on February 8, were not returned. 

The apology written in Tamil on a ruled scrap paper read: "Sir, forgive us, your hard work is yours." 

Manikandan shot to fame with his Kaaka Muttai (The Crow's Egg), which won the award for Best Children's Film at the 62nd National Film Awards, and his Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer) won the Best Feature Film award at the 69th National Film Awards. 

The police said some unidentified persons broke into Manikandan's house when he and his family were in Chennai, and decamped with the awards, cash and jewellery. -- PTI
