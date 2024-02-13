Bharat is proud of you, Modi tells UAE diaspora





After greeting the thousands-strong audience at the 'Ahlan Modi' event with a 'Namaskar' amid chants of 'Modi, Modi' at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Modi said he was overwhelmed by the affection at the community programme.





"You have scripted history by coming in such large numbers here. You may have come from different parts of UAE and from different states of India, but everyone's hearts are connected," Modi said.





"This is the time to hail the friendship between India and the UAE. In this historic stadium, every heartbeat echoes the same sentiment- Long live Bharat-UAE friendship," Modi said at the event that began with national anthems of the two countries.





"Today's memory will be with me forever because I have come here to meet members of my family," he said.





"I have come here with a message of your brothers and sisters from over 140 crore Indians that India is proud of you," he said. -- PTI

