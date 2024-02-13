Ashok Chavan to join BJP today

After quitting Congress on Monday, former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party today, says his office.





Meanwhile, in the wake of Chavan's resignation, Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has called for a key meeting of party leaders in Mumbai.





The announcement was made by the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar.





"Today, Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has called a meeting of party leaders in Mumbai. This meeting is being held after the resignation of Ashok Chavan," Wadettiwar said.





Despite rumours, Wadettiwar asserted his allegiance to the party, stating his determination to remain with Congress till the end, even though he admits to having minimal expectations from the party.





"Rumors were spread about me. I am with the Congress and will remain with the Congress; I won four assembly elections on the Congress symbol, became a minister and was twice the Leader of the Opposition. Now I do not expect much from the party; I am determined to remain in Congress till the end," he said.





"If there are any issues of displeasure regarding the state Congress president, these things will come forward in the discussion that will be held today with the in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala," he added. -- ANI

