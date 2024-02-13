RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ashok Chavan arrives at BJP office in Mumbai
February 13, 2024  13:08
Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan reaches BJP Office in Mumbai. He will be joining the BJP today after quitting the Congress party yesterday.


Valentine's Day Shopping With Miss India World
A pro at bargaining, a skill she takes great delight in, 20-year-old Femina Miss India World 2023, loves to street shop.

Defamation case dropped as Tejashwi withdraws 'Gujarati thugs' remark
The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the defamation complaint against Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav over his alleged 'only Gujaratis can be thugs' remark after he agreed to withdraw the statement.

Farmers detained during Delhi march, tear gas shells used
Farmers from Punjab on Tuesday morning commenced their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press for their demands, after a meeting with two Union ministers over their demands, including legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) for crops,...

Kiara, Sid Make A Splash In Dubai
Aditi performs... Sonam at New York Fashion Week... Sanjana falls in love...

V-Day Recipe: Zelda's Raspberry Strawberry Rum Trifle
Strawberries, rum, whipped cream and more -- what better way to welcome Valentine's Day?

