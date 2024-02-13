RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 hurt in late-night shooting at bar in port city of Kochi in Kerala, 3 arrested
February 13, 2024  01:00
Three employees of a bar located in the heart of this port city in Kerala suffered injuries in a late-night shooting incident, following which police arrested three persons on Monday, an officer said. 

The incident happened when one of the accused fired his "handgun" at the staff of the bar located in Kathrikadavu here following an altercation late Sunday night, they said. 

The police have arrested Dilshan Bose (34), Vijay Jose (32) and Shemir P A (34), all residents of Ernakulam, in connection with the incident. 

According to the FIR, four people who came to purchase liquor had an altercation on the road in front of the bar's main gate. 

As the bar manager objected to their quarrel in front of the establishment, he was brutally assaulted by the accused later, police said. 

He was beaten up and thrashed on the face and left thigh. Seeing the manager being attacked, two employees of the bar -- Sujin and Akhil - rushed to the spot and tried to stop the accused. 

Enraged over this, the prime accused fired his handgun at them causing injuries on their abdomen and thighs, the police added. -- PTI 
