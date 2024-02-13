RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
100-foot tunnel constructed to steal crude oil from IOC pipeline in Rajasthan
February 13, 2024  21:19
File image
File image
A 100-foot tunnel has been constructed to steal crude oil from the Indian Oil Corporation pipeline, said the police in Jodhpur on Tuesday. 

The investigation has been handed over to the special operations group of the police, they said. 

A half-inch pipe was connected to the line and was laid through the tunnel to a petrol pump, the police said. 

This crude oil theft was caught near Raipur on the Pali-Jaipur highway on Monday during a survey by the officials of the IOC to find some fault, they said. 

The police said that what unfolded before the officials during this survey was a shocking arrangement to steal the crude oil from the pipe line stretching from Mundra in Gujarat to Panipat in Haryana. 

After digging a pit at the faulty location on Monday night, they discovered a tunnel, they said. 

The work was, however, halted on Monday due to the late hour, police said. 

When the officials resumed excavation on Tuesday morning, it led to a valve connected to a nearby petrol pump's tank, they said. 

The officials informed the police and lodged a report at the Bar Police Station on Monday. 

The petrol pump manager identified as Pradeep Mali was arrested later during investigation, the police said, adding the search of the petrol pump owner was on. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Defamation case dropped as Tejashwi withdraws 'Gujarati thugs' remark
Defamation case dropped as Tejashwi withdraws 'Gujarati thugs' remark

The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the defamation complaint against Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav over his alleged 'only Gujaratis can be thugs' remark after he agreed to withdraw the statement.

Indian wrestling roars back- Paris 2024 dreams revived
Indian wrestling roars back- Paris 2024 dreams revived

UWW had later said WFI may need to safeguard women wrestlers to get its suspension lifted.

Is Sharif next Pak PM? Bilawal Bhutto quits race, to support govt
Is Sharif next Pak PM? Bilawal Bhutto quits race, to support govt

Bilawal has said the reality is that his party does not have a mandate to form a federal government.

David Warner bids adieu, what's next?
David Warner bids adieu, what's next?

I'm well and truly done: David Warner

Tear gas shells via drones, water cannons -- farmers face it all
Tear gas shells via drones, water cannons -- farmers face it all

Farmers from Punjab clashed with Haryana police at two border points between the states on Tuesday, facing tear gas and water cannons as they tried to break past barricades blocking their protest march to the national capital. The...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances