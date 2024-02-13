1 killed, 2 hurt as Manipur groups engage in shootout





The shootout took place at Pukhao Shantipur bordering Kangpokpi district, a senior officer said.





The deceased was identified as Sagolsem Loya. He was taken to a private hospital in Imphal where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.





Intermittent gunfights had been reported at Pukhao and surrounding hill areas since Sunday night.





More than 180 people were killed in Manipur since the ethnic violence erupted on May 3 last year after a Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. -- PTI

